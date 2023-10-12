Home

[Photo News] Remembering Korean war veterans

By Jie Ye-eun

Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 18:50

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (left) attends a memorial stone unveiling event for two US veterans – the late Colonel William E. Weber and late Major General John Kirk Singlaub – held in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, with their bereaved family members also in attendance. Lauding the veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, the SK chief said that they "gave us the seed of liberal democracy." The event was held in in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance this year. (SK Group)

