Park Seo-joon starring 'The Marvels' confirms Nov. 8 opening in Korea

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 14:00

“The Marvels” (Walt Disney Korea) “The Marvels” (Walt Disney Korea)

Marvel Studio’s much-anticipated superhero flick “The Marvels” confirmed its release in Korea on Nov. 8, according to Walt Disney Korea.

South Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon, who has starred in numerous hit films such as “Parasite,” “Midnight Runners” and most recently the Oscar-submitted “Concrete Utopia,” has been cast to play Prince Yan in “The Marvels.” Prince Yan is the husband of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) – also known as Captain Marvel. It is Park’s first-ever Hollywood film.

Park’s Marvel debut marks the third Korean to do so, after Claudia Kim’s 2015 act as Dr. Helen Cho in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and Don Lee’s 2021 act as Gilgamesh in “Eternals.”

In a preview trailer released via Walt Disney Korea YouTube, Park is seen wearing a suit of armor and leading troops. In an official poster released recently, he is also seen holding a sword, standing right next to Captain Marvel.

“The Marvels,” a sequel to the “Captain Marvel” that was released in 2019, is expected to feature three female lead characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. The movie will also tell the story of Captain Marvel and her return to the home of Kamala Khan, a teen superhero Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellan).

The sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta, who also helmed “Candyman” in 2021.

