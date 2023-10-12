Prosecutors indict opposition leader Lee over corruption charges

Most Popular
Prosecutors indict opposition leader Lee over corruption chargesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 11:04
Prosecutors on Thursday indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung without physical detention over corruption charges, two weeks after a court rejected an arrest warrant sought for him.
Lee of the Democratic Party has been accused of breach of trust, bribery and other charges stemming from his time as the mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, from 2014-2018 in connection with a scandal-ridden land development project in the city's Bundang district.
The prosecution has accused Lee of committing a breach of trust worth 20 billion won ($15 million) by giving special treatment to a private developer in the Baekhyeon-dong district apartment project between 2014 and 2015.
The prosecution of Lee by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office came after a Seoul court decided on Sept. 27 not to issue an arrest warrant for him. (Yonhap)
