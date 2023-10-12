Opposition party on track to win in crucial local by-election

Jin Kyo-hoon, the main opposition Democratic Party's candidate in the by-election for the new chief of Seoul's Gangseo Ward, and other party officials cheer as they watch television screens broadcasting the provisional results at his campaign office on Wednesday night. (Yonhap)

The candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party was on track to win a crucial local by-election in Seoul early Thursday, according to provisional results, with his rival conceding defeat even before the final results came.

The election for the head of Gangseo Ward in southern Seoul is considered a key barometer of voter sentiment ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April next year.

With 60.79 percent of the votes counted, Jin Kyo-hoon of the DP had 60.44 percent, while his rival from the ruling People Power Party, Kim Tae-woo, had 35.62 percent, according to the National Election Commission.

As Kim was far behind Jin, he conceded defeat in the high-stakes by-election.

"I feel sorry that I could not respond to the backing of those who supported me," he said in a statement. "I also extend my appreciation to people in my camp who did their utmost despite the difficult circumstances."

Final official results are expected to be announced later in the day.

Although the election will only decide who will become one of Seoul's 25 ward chiefs, it has gained much attention, with the turnout for the two-day advance voting recording the highest ever in the country's by-election history.