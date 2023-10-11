Yoon’s approval at 34% ahead of 2024 general election

Six months ahead of the general election, President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating stood at about 35 percent, weighed down by economic concerns.

A poll conducted by Metrix for Yonhap News and Yonhap News TV found that 34.2 percent of the 1,000 adult respondents approved of the president's handling of state affairs, while 58.4 percent disapproved.

Compared to a survey from a month earlier, positive evaluations rose by 0.1 percentage point, while negative feedback increased by 0.4 percentage point.

Diplomacy and security, accounting for 59.8 percent, were the predominant factors influencing the positive feedback, marking an upward trend from 42.9 percent in August and 51.2 percent in September.

This was trailed by labor and union at 6.5 percent, while economy and people’s livelihood both stood at 4.7 percent. Meanwhile, communication, real estate and welfare all stood at 4.5 percent. Education and culture were recorded at 2 percent each.

The leading factor for negative feedback was the economy and people's livelihood at 30.5 percent, followed by communication and cooperation at 27.3 percent, diplomacy and security at 15.9 percent, real estate at 3 percent and labor and union at 2.7 percent.