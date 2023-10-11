Home

Yoon urges to closely monitor economic, security ramifications of Israel conflict

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 18:12

(Yonhap) (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol urged officials to “closely monitor and report” on the economic and security ramifications of the Israel-Hamas conflict as he convened an emergency meeting on economic and security issues Wednesday afternoon.

While acknowledging the difficulty in predicting the conflict's escalation, Yoon warned it could heighten global vulnerabilities, especially concerning “energy security and supply chain” challenges.

"We must recognize that if we don't manage risks proactively, the burden could directly affect our citizens," Yoon said.

