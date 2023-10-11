Yoon urges to closely monitor economic, security ramifications of Israel conflict

Most Popular
-
1
In S. Korea, Hamas ambush raises concerns over NK surprise attacks
-
2
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
3
[Herald Interview] Foreign Minister Park Jin reaffirms confidence in Indo-Pacific strategy
-
4
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack
-
5
Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
6
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
-
7
192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
-
8
K-pop, K-food, K-beauty, K-content top foreigner interests: survey
-
9
Hyundai Motor chair marks 3rd year of record earnings
-
10
[Kim Seong-kon] Friendly advice from foreign experts who love Korea
Yoon urges to closely monitor economic, security ramifications of Israel conflictBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 18:12
President Yoon Suk Yeol urged officials to “closely monitor and report” on the economic and security ramifications of the Israel-Hamas conflict as he convened an emergency meeting on economic and security issues Wednesday afternoon.
While acknowledging the difficulty in predicting the conflict's escalation, Yoon warned it could heighten global vulnerabilities, especially concerning “energy security and supply chain” challenges.
"We must recognize that if we don't manage risks proactively, the burden could directly affect our citizens," Yoon said.
More from Headlines
-
[HIT Forum]Space forum sees opportunities beyond our 'pale blue dot'
-
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
-
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics