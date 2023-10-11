More webtoon-based series set to entertain TV drama fans

Most Popular
More webtoon-based series set to entertain TV drama fansBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 16:52
More popular webtoon series are being adapted into live-action TV dramas with the return of actors and idols Cha Eun-woo and Suzy to the small screen for their respective series this month.
MBC premiered its new romance fantasy “A Good Day to Be a Dog” on Wednesday.
The 14-part series is the broadcaster’s first ever Wednesday drama in its 62-year history.
Adapted from the popular 2017 webtoon of the same title by Lee Hye, “A Good Day to Be a Dog” revolves around Hae-na (Park Gyu-young), a young woman with a curse -- after a kiss, she turns into a dog.
The story develops as Hae-na turns into a dog after falling in love with Seo-won (Cha). Hae-na struggles to break the curse by getting a second kiss, as Seo-won is extremely afraid of dogs due to childhood trauma.
“A Good Day to Be a Dog” ranked No. 1 on Naver Webtoon's Sunday webtoons charts from 2017 to 2019.
The webtoon series has been enjoyed by global webtoon readers since being released in English, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish and Thai.
The TV series will also be released on global streaming services Rakuten Viki and Viu.
Meanwhile, Suzy is scheduled to make her Netflix debut with “Doona!” on Oct. 20.
Netflix’s upcoming nine-part series was adapted from Min Songa’s 2019 romance webtoon “The Girl Downstairs,” which concluded in July 2022.
The series is a romance featuring Won-jun (Yang Se-jong), a college student who happens to live upstairs from former celebrity Doona (Suzy).
Though Won-jun tries not to be interested in Doona, he finds himself growing more curious about the life of the former K-pop star.
“Doona!” is one of the most anticipated projects of this year, with the series helmed by “Crash Landing on You” director Lee Jung-hyo.
