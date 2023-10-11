Patriots Ministry vows to intervene in Gwangju's plan to honor China's military anthem composer

Minister of Patriots Park Min-shik asked the Gwangju city government on Wednesday to suspend its plan to build a park in memory of a Korean Chinese composer who has faced criticism, primarily from conservatives here, due to his involvement in the Chinese Communist military.

Park said the ministry would issue a correction order to stop Gwangju authorities commemorating Zheng Lucheng if the city government fails to abide by its recommendation.

Zheng, more commonly known as Jeong Yul-seong in South Korea, not only composed the anthem of the Chinese People's Liberation Army that fought against Seoul during the Korean War in 1950-53, but also participated in the North's invasion of South Korea that claimed 1.76 million South Korean lives, including 770,000 soldiers, according to the ministry.

"A North Korean ambush gave rise to the Korean War, leaving incurable wounds on the minds of South Korean citizens. The military anthem that Zheng wrote elevated enemy troops' morale, and Zheng brought himself to Seoul alongside troops of North Korea and China," Park said in a press conference at the Seoul Veteran Affairs Regional Office.

"Commemorating Zheng is an act of denying the national identity of South Korea, and of undermining the honor of war veterans who sacrificed their lives to protect their country, as well as their bereaved families."