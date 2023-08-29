Why statues became center of ideological dispute

A bust of revered independence fighter Hong Beom-do at the headquarters of the defense ministry in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) A bust of revered independence fighter Hong Beom-do at the headquarters of the defense ministry in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

A heated debate is unfolding over the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration's plan to relocate the statue of an independence activist, once again placing ideological divisions at the center of the political spotlight. At the center of the renewed controversy is the statue of Hong Beom-do, a prominent figure in Korean independence history. Hong was once affiliated with the Soviet Communist Party during his time in the Soviet Union. The debate was sparked when the Defense Ministry on Saturday openly acknowledged its intention to relocate the statues of five Korean independence fighters, including Hong, which are presently located at the Korea Military Academy. During the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, the Army crafted busts of the independence activists and erected them at the Korean Military Academy in 2018. The ministry also elucidated that "Gen. Hong Beom-do's historical associations with communism, installing his bust at the Military Academy contradicts the institution's ethos" by issuing a lengthy statement on Monday. The ministry said it is deemed more appropriate to situate the statue of Gen. Hong within the Independence Hall of Korea in South Chungcheong Province, adding that it has initiated discussion with the Independence Memorial Hall and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs regarding the matter. The Defense Ministry's announcement on Monday that it is currently reviewing the possibility of relocating Hong's bust within the ministry's compound has further fueled the ongoing controversy.

This file photo taken in March 2018, shows the busts of five Korean independence fighters erected at the Korea Military Academy, in northern Seoul. (Yonhap) This file photo taken in March 2018, shows the busts of five Korean independence fighters erected at the Korea Military Academy, in northern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Hong held the position of General Commander in Korea's independence army. He stands as a historical icon in Korea's struggle for liberation, gaining particular renown for his leadership in the Battle of Fengwudong, or Bong-o-dong in Korean. Bong-o-dong was a pivotal engagement fought against Japanese forces in northeastern China in 1920. This victory dealt a significant blow to Japanese attempts to eradicate anti-Japanese resistance forces in Gando, highlighting the effectiveness of a unified front against the Japanese. Moreover, this triumph boosted the morale of anti-Japanese armed groups and patriotic crowds across different regions. However, the Defense Ministry highlighted that Hong joined the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, also known as the Bolshevik Party, in 1927. After the Gando Massacre, during which Japanese military forces killed thousands of Koreans in Gando, northeastern China, Hong had to relocate to the Soviet Union -- now Russia -- to continue his independence activities. Ban Byung-ryul, a professor at the Department of Korean Studies at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, underscored that Hong's decision to join the Soviet communist party was primarily motivated by the need to secure a livelihood. Born in 1868, Hong would have become eligible to receive a pension in 1929, two years after joining the party. Party membership was also a prerequisite for receiving land allocations and managing resources like farming plots and agricultural tools, with assistance from the Soviet government. "He did not hold a prominent role within the Soviet Communist Party, and his membership was not driven by any specific engagement in communist activities. His decision to join was largely influenced by practical considerations that pertained to his life as an ordinary citizen," Ban told The Korea Herald. "To categorize him solely as a communist figure, it would logically follow that he should have either joined a communist party during the 1917 Russian Revolution or participated in a communist party in Korea. However, historical records show that he did not take part in such activities during those periods." Ban underscored that the "contributions of Gen. Hong Beom-do to the anti-Japanese armed struggle was far more significant." Historians also emphasized that the Defense Ministry's assertion overlooks the intricacies of historical context, particularly the distinctive circumstances in which Korean independence fighters had no option but to seek assistance from communist nations to sustain their struggle against Japanese colonial rule. In particular, Hong found himself in a situation where he was essentially left without support from the Soviet Communist Party. In line with Joseph Stalin's policy of relocating Koreans to the Far East, he moved to Kazakhstan in 1937 and passed away in 1943. Considering the year of his death, there is no evidence to suggest that he opposed the establishment of the government of the Republic of Korea in 1948 or participated in activities that supported North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, which was officially proclaimed in 1945.

This file photo shows Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do taking part in the 1922 Congress of Peoples of the Far East in Moscow. (Photo courtesy of General Hong Beom Do Memorial) This file photo shows Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do taking part in the 1922 Congress of Peoples of the Far East in Moscow. (Photo courtesy of General Hong Beom Do Memorial)