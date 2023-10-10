[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈품질의 좋고 나쁨, 수준의 높고 낮음〉

1. outperform [àutpərfɔ́ːrm] 능가하다

경쟁 상대보다 더 좋은(out) 결과를 낸다(perform)는 뜻이며, 특히 금융에서 기업 실적이 예상이나 경쟁사보다 좋다고 할 때 쓴다. outperform 외에도 단어 앞에 out-을 붙여 ‘능가한다’는 의미를 표현하는 경우가 많은데 outsmart, outthink, outwit, outnumber 등이 그 예다.

Outperforming its Asian peers, South Korea's KOSPI index soared 2.5% yesterday, on the news that the country's trade surplus increased 4% last quarter, beating economists' estimate of 3%.

지난 분기 무역 흑자가 전문가들의 전망치인 3%를 상회하는 4% 증가를 기록했다는 뉴스에 한국 코스피 지수는 다른 아시아 국가보다 높은 2.5% 상승을 기록했다.

● ABC사는 올해 10%의 매출신장을 기록해 경쟁사인 XYZ사를 능가했다.

ABC recorded a 10% sales increase this year, outperforming its competitor XYZ.

2. palatable [pǽlətəbl] 구미에 맞는

palate는 원래 ‘입천장’을 뜻하지만 ‘미각’, ‘기호’, ‘취향’이라는 의미도 지닌다. palatable은 입맛에 맛거나 취향에 맞는다는 뜻이다.

The most desirable outcome of the negotiations is one that is more than simply palatable to both parties, but mutually beneficial.

가장 바람직한 협상 결과란 각자의 요구에 맞을 뿐 아니라 서로에게 혜택이 되는 것이다.

● 대부분의 음식 전문가들은 한국 음식이 서양사람들 입맛에 더 잘 맞으려면 덜 매워야 한다고 느낀다.

Most food experts feel that Korean food needs to be less spicy for it to be more palatable to Western tastes.

3. risqué [riskéi] 외설적인

risk와 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘성적인 것과 관련이 있기 때문에 위험하다(risk)’는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘외설적인’, ‘야한’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

At the rehearsal dinner, the best man's risqué roast of the groom had all the guests blushing.

결혼 전날 만찬 자리에서 신랑 들러리가 신랑에 대해 너무 야한 농담을 해서 모든 하객들이 얼굴을 붉혔다.

● 그녀의 새 뮤직비디오는 선정적이라고 판단되어 방송이 금지되었다.

Her new music video was deemed risqué and taken off the air.

4. shabby [ʃǽbi] 낡은

사물이 낡거나 특히 사람의 옷차림이 남루한 것을 표현한다.

The shabby uniforms of the hotel’s front desk staff did not give Miles much hope for the conditions of the guest rooms.

프런트 직원의 제복이 낡은 것을 보고 마일스는 객실 상태가 어떨지 크게 기대하지 않았다.

● 지난 5년 동안 그곳은 가장 누추한 동네였다가 시에서 가장 세련된 장소로 탈바꿈했다.

During the past five years, it has been transformed from a shabby neighborhood to one of the hippest spots in the city.

5. tantalizing [tǽntəlàiziŋ] 감질나게 하는

그리스 신화에 나오는 Tantalus(탄탈루스)에서 유래한 단어다. 그는 물이 턱까지 차 있지만 마시려 하면 사라지고, 손 닿는 곳에 열매가 있지만 먹으려 하면 멀어져 먹을 수 없는 형벌을 받았다고 한다. 원하는 것을 채워줄 듯하면서 그렇지 않아 부족함을 느끼게 한다는 의미로 쓰인다.

Chef Kim's seafood appetizer was truly delicious, offering a tantalizing taste of things to come.

김 조리장의 해물 요리 애피타이저는 맛이 아주 훌륭해서 다음 요리는 어떤 맛일까 기대하지 않을 수 없었다.

● 미니시리즈의 첫 회를 보고 나니 다음이 너무 기대된다.

The first episode of the mini-series was so tantalizing.

〈혼란함, 복잡함〉

1. haywire [héiwàiər] 통제불능의, 잘못된

hay(건초)+wire(줄), 즉 ‘건초 더미를 임시로 묶는 줄’에서 유래하여, 완전하게 처리하지 않아 문제 가 발생한다는 의미가 되었다. 보통 go haywire라고 하면 일이 잘못된다는 뜻이다.

Something in the design department had gone haywire, and the company was forced to push back the date of the product launch yet again.

디자인팀에서 뭔가 잘못되어 그 기업은 상품 출시일을 또다시 뒤로 미뤄야 했다.

● 그 인터넷 회사의 보안 시스템에 문제가 생겨 해킹되는 바람에 고객들의 개인정보가 유출되는 일이 일어났다.

The Internet company’s security system went haywire and its site was hacked into, resulting in a leakage of customers’ personal information.