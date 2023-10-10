Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation

    Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
  2. 2

    S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans

    S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
  3. 3

    Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict

    Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
  4. 4

    Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election

    Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
  5. 5

    Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways

    Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
  6. 6

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe

    [Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe
  7. 7

    Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel

    Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
  8. 8

    High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls

    High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls
  9. 9

    N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition

    N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition
  10. 10

    [Herald Review] ‘Because I hate Korea’ tells about agony and happiness of young Koreans here and abroad

    [Herald Review] ‘Because I hate Korea’ tells about agony and happiness of young Koreans here and abroad
소아쌤

218 Koreans head home from Israel: Foreign Ministry

By Choi Si-young

Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 17:54

    • Link copied

Palestinians walk through the rubble of destroyed residential buildings in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap) Palestinians walk through the rubble of destroyed residential buildings in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)

A total of 218 South Korean nationals in Israel headed home on Tuesday after Hamas’ attack Saturday, with 191 of them on a Korean Air flight and the rest on the move by foot to nearby Jordan.

Another 30 South Koreans will follow suit Thursday when they take a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Korea, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Tuesday, adding that it is reaching out to the remaining 230 so that they may safely leave the country.

A total of 1,050 South Korean nationals are in Israel, with 570 on long-term stay while 480 are on short visits. Most are concentrated in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to the ministry.

At an annual parliamentary audit Tuesday, Foreign Minister Park Jin said that no South Korean fatalities or casualties have been reported so far and that he will look into all possible measures including a potential rescue mission using military aircraft.

The ministry plans to back efforts to bring back peace in the Middle East, he added.

More from Headlines