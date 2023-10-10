218 Koreans head home from Israel: Foreign Ministry

Most Popular
-
1
Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
-
2
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
3
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
4
Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
-
5
Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
-
6
[Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe
-
7
Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
8
High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls
-
9
N. Korea dominates in weightlifting in return to int'l sports competition
-
10
[Herald Review] ‘Because I hate Korea’ tells about agony and happiness of young Koreans here and abroad
218 Koreans head home from Israel: Foreign MinistryBy Choi Si-young
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 17:54
A total of 218 South Korean nationals in Israel headed home on Tuesday after Hamas’ attack Saturday, with 191 of them on a Korean Air flight and the rest on the move by foot to nearby Jordan.
Another 30 South Koreans will follow suit Thursday when they take a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Korea, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Tuesday, adding that it is reaching out to the remaining 230 so that they may safely leave the country.
A total of 1,050 South Korean nationals are in Israel, with 570 on long-term stay while 480 are on short visits. Most are concentrated in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to the ministry.
At an annual parliamentary audit Tuesday, Foreign Minister Park Jin said that no South Korean fatalities or casualties have been reported so far and that he will look into all possible measures including a potential rescue mission using military aircraft.
The ministry plans to back efforts to bring back peace in the Middle East, he added.
More from Headlines
-
Foreign Minister Park Jin reaffirms confidence in Indo-Pacific strategy
-
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
-
South Korean elections vulnerable to North Korean hacking threats: NIS