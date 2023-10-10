National Assembly kicks off last parliamentary audit before general elections

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games
-
2
Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
-
3
[Hello Hangeul] Korean language instructors' working conditions remain subpar
-
4
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
5
Ive kicks off first world tour, 'Show What I Have'
-
6
Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
-
7
Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
-
8
Foreigners ditch sluggish Korean stocks
-
9
Asiana may ditch cargo business to close Korean Air merger deal
-
10
Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed
National Assembly kicks off last parliamentary audit before general electionsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 11:04
The National Assembly on Tuesday kicked off the last parliamentary audit before its term ends next year, with rival parties expected to try to take advantage of the 24-day audit for political gains ahead of April's general elections.
The 17 parliamentary standing committees will audit a total of 791 government institutions.
The ruling People Power Party plans to focus on getting to the bottom of various corruption allegations related to the previous government, including the Moon Jae-in administration's alleged tampering with real estate statistics.
On the other hand, the main opposition Democratic Party is expected to take aim at the state affairs of President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on the government's handling of Japan's Fukushima waste water release, among other issues. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Yoon instructs gov't to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
PM revs up final pitch to promote Expo bid in Paris