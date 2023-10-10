Home

National Assembly kicks off last parliamentary audit before general elections

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 11:04

Public servants prepare for parliamentary audits, which will run for the next 24 days, at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Public servants prepare for parliamentary audits, which will run for the next 24 days, at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly on Tuesday kicked off the last parliamentary audit before its term ends next year, with rival parties expected to try to take advantage of the 24-day audit for political gains ahead of April's general elections.

The 17 parliamentary standing committees will audit a total of 791 government institutions.

The ruling People Power Party plans to focus on getting to the bottom of various corruption allegations related to the previous government, including the Moon Jae-in administration's alleged tampering with real estate statistics.

On the other hand, the main opposition Democratic Party is expected to take aim at the state affairs of President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on the government's handling of Japan's Fukushima waste water release, among other issues. (Yonhap)

