Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea finishes 3rd with 42 gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games
-
2
Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
-
3
[Hello Hangeul] Korean language instructors' working conditions remain subpar
-
4
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Israel; no reported harm to S. Koreans
-
5
Ive kicks off first world tour, 'Show What I Have'
-
6
Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
-
7
Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
-
8
Foreigners ditch sluggish Korean stocks
-
9
Asiana may ditch cargo business to close Korean Air merger deal
-
10
Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed
Yoon instructs gov't to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in IsraelBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 10:34
President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Tuesday to thoroughly prepare safety measures for South Korean residents and travelers in Israel amid its escalating conflict with the Hamas militant group.
Yoon gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting, while noting that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could increase economic uncertainties.
"As the Israel-Palestine situation is turning into a full-scale war, I ask relevant ministries, with the foreign ministry at the center, to thoroughly prepare safety measures for our residents and travelers," he said.
South Korea on Sunday issued a special travel advisory for Israel and urged its nationals to leave via a third country. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Yoon instructs gov't to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
PM revs up final pitch to promote Expo bid in Paris