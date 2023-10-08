Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] Floral Butterfly

By Park Yuna

Published : Oct. 8, 2023 - 15:11

    • Link copied

"Floral Butterfly 2019 III" by Kim Hong-nyun (Kocoon d'Art)

Seoul-based gallery Kocoon d’Art introduced works by Korean artists, including Kim Hong-nyun, at Focus London 2023 at Saatchi Gallery from Wednesday to Saturday. Kim, a painter of butterflies for the past 25 years, paints flowers arranged in the shape of a a butterfly in acrylic.

