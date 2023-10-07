S. Korean Lim Si-hyeon wins women's recurve archery gold over teammate An San

Most Popular
S. Korean Lim Si-hyeon wins women's recurve archery gold over teammate An SanBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 7, 2023 - 13:54
HANGZHOU, China -- South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon defeated teammate An San for the gold medal in the women's individual recurve event at the Asian Games in China on Saturday.
Lim beat An by the set score of 6-0 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou on the last day of archery competition here.
Lim became the second triple gold medalist for South Korea in Hangzhou, after swimmer Kim Woo-min. Lim had earlier won gold medals in the mixed team and women's team events.
Lim is also the first South Korean archer to win at least three gold medals at a single Asiad since 1986, when 12 gold medals were up for grabs in the South Korean host city of Seoul.
In the individual recurve final, archers each take three arrows per set, for a maximum of five sets per match. A set win is worth two points and a tie is worth one point. The first archer to score six points is the winner.
Lim won the first set handily, 29-26, with An shooting an 8 with her second arrow.
An hit two 8s in the second set, as Lim prevailed again by 29-26 to take a 4-0 set lead.
An did slightly better in the third set by scoring 28, but Lim put up her third straight 29 with 10-10-9 on her final three arrows.
Later Saturday, Lee Woo-seok beat Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan 7-1 in the set score for the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve event.
Lee won the first two sets by 29-27 and 29-28. The two archers both scored 29 in the third set, still giving Lee a 5-1 lead entering the fourth set.
Lee finished with a perfect 30 to beat Abdullin's 29, clinching the victory at 7-1.
This was Lee's third medal in Hangzhou, after gold medals in the mixed team and men's team events.
South Korea ended the archery competition with four gold medals, all of them coming from recurve. India swept up all five gold medals in compound, leaving South Korea with three silver and two bronze medals in the discipline. (Yonhap)
