So Chae-won wins silver, Yang Jae-hoo wins bronze in compound archery

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea picked up two medals in compound archery at the Asian Games in China on Saturday, the final day of archery.

So Chae-won took silver in the women's individual compound after losing to Jyothi Surekha Vennam of India 149-145 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

It was So's third medal in Hangzhou, after her silver in the compound mixed team event and bronze in the women's team event.

In the individual compound final, archers each take 15 arrows, three arrows across five ends. Cumulative points determine the winner, with the maximum score being 150.

Vennam shot 14 straight 10s after starting the competition with a 9.

So won the first end 30-29 but hit an 8 with her second arrow in the second end. There was no margin for error, with Vennam completely in the zone, and So went on to shoot three more 9s to fall by four points.

"After winning silver and bronze earlier, I really wanted to win gold this time," So said, with her eyes welling up. "I am disappointed but at the same time, I am honored to have won three medals here."

The only way So could have won the gold medal was to shoot a perfect 150.

"I think I had a great start, but I never recovered from that 8 in the second end," So said. "I know I did the best I could, and so I have no regrets over the result."

Moments after the women's final, Yang Jae-won defeated fellow South Korean Joo Jae-hoon 147-146 to claim bronze in the men's individual compound.

Yang and Joo both finished with two medals in Hangzhou. The two earlier combined for silver in the men's team event, and Joo also won silver in the mixed team event.

Yang reeled off seven consecutive 10s in one stretch and finished the competition with five straight 10s. The two archers were tied at 117 after four sets, and Yang edged out Joo 30-29 in the final end. (Yonhap)