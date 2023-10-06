Performing Arts Market to link local artists to world

The annual Performing Arts Market in Seoul, this year together with Journey to Korean Music, will offer a platform where local performing artists can present their productions to potential overseas buyers.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Arts Council Korea and Korea Arts Management Support Center, the 19th edition of PAMS will take place Oct. 11-14 at various venues including the National Theater of Korea, JCC Art Center and Namsan Gugakdang. This year, PAMS joins forces with Journey to Korea, a market platform for Korean traditional music.

During the four-day run, a total of 10 performance programs across the dance, street theater and music genres, selected through the Seoul Art Market PAMS Choice open call competition, and five performances based on Korean traditional music, selected through Journey to Korean Music’s Journey Choice, will be showcased.

From 2017 to 2021, 59 organizations have been selected for PAMS Choice and presented 65 works at the art fair. Among them, groups like Brush Theater, Elephants Laugh and Ambiguous Dance Company gave 91 performances overseas in 2022. Similarly, Journey to Korean Music’s Journey Choice introduced 92 works last year, resulting in negotiations for 418 international performances.

With sustainability, circulation, cooperation and re-connected as thematic keywords, the joint event has invited international performing arts experts including France’s Festival d’Aurillac Artistic Director Frederic Remy, Spain’s Fira Tarrega Director Natalia Lloreta and Program Director Danni Gee of The Joyce Dance Theater based in New York. Creative Producer Kirsty Harris of London's Barbican Center, and Director Bob Van Heur of Le Guess Who? Festival of Utrecht, the Netherlands will also join the event.