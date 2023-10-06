Truck crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Most Popular
-
1
US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll
-
2
S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
3
Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones
-
4
S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
5
LG Energy Solution secures massive battery supply deal for Toyota EVs
-
6
S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
-
7
[Busan is ready] Korea in final push to promote Busan expo
-
8
Only one-third of overseas medical school graduates become doctors
-
9
S. Korean experts to inspect Japan water release
-
10
[단독] “국정원, 선관위 시스템 보안 문제 지적”
Truck crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injuredBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 15:55
Two people have died and two have been injured in an accident involving a 15-ton cargo truck, which crashed into a traffic control office Thursday morning in Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon Province.
As a result of the impact, much of the temporary building was destroyed and fell into the adjacent Jijangcheon, a stream running through the area.
Three people, all employees of the Jeongseon-gun Traffic Management Office, were reported to be inside the temporary structure at the time of the crash.
Among them, a 28-year-old surnamed Ko has died, and the body of a 38-year-old surnamed Na was in the stream after two hours of searching, according to local media reports. Another other employee surnamed Kim, 39, sustained serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis, and has been hospitalized.
The truck, which was carrying lime, also fell into the stream, covering the surrounding areas with lime powder. The driver, 63, reportedly suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital.
The driver told police there was a problem with the truck's brakes, saying they failed to work as the vehicle traveled downhill. The police further added that the driver showed no signs of intoxication.
The truck was reportedly overloaded, but an investigation into the incident is still ongoing, an official from the Jeongseon Police Station said in an interview with local media.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea expects to expand exchanges with Japan amid thaw: FM official
-
No. of drug-related offenders surges to record-high 12,700 this year
-
First frost and ice observed, but warmer weather will return