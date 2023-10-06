‘Art in Series’ embraces autumn delights

Most Popular
‘Art in Series’ embraces autumn delightsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 13:37
Every Saturday in October, the "Art in Series" presents a variety of themed events such as a plant market, book market, farmer's market and mask dance workshops, in the outdoor plaza in front of the National Theater of Korea's Haeoreum Grand Theater.
This Saturday's event, "Art in Garden," is a plant market where visitors can browse through a variety of flowers, rare plants and gardening supplies. Gardening classes will provide tips and insights into growing and caring for rare plants. In addition, there will be a circus music drama performance.
"Art in Books" on Oct. 14 will feature independent publications and bookstores. Poet Yoo Hee-kyoung will participate in a book discussion, and a classical ensemble featuring musicians with disabilities will offer an open-air concert.
On Oct. 21 and Nov. 18, "Art in Marche" will combine a farmer's market selling seasonal fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers with music performances: singer-songwriters on Oct. 21 and jazz musicians on Nov. 18.
Oct. 28 will see the "Art in Talchum" event, where Korea’s traditional mask dance performers will teach visitors the art of mask dancing and basic dance moves from different regions in the country. The mask dance classes will begin at 3 p.m. and performances at 5 p.m.
The square will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and no prior registration is required for the events, all of which are free of charge.
Details for the events can be found on the website and social media channels.
