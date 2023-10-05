Most Popular
BMW to double No. of EV chargers in Korea next year
German automaker to install additional 1,000 chargers to boost Korea's EV charging infrastructureBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 06:00
BMW Korea said Thursday it will install 1,000 new chargers for electric vehicles in South Korea next year, almost doubling the number of its EV chargers in the country.
Under its “Charging Next” project, BMW Korea plans to make the new chargers compatible with all EVs, not just BMW EVs. The German automaker currently operates 920 charging points nationwide and plans to complete the installation of more to reach a total of 1,100 by the end of the year.
With the additional 1,000 chargers slated for next year, BMW Korea will have a total of 2,100 chargers across the country. According to the German firm, it will account for over 50 percent of all chargers offered by automakers in Korea.
BMW Korea did not disclose the amount it invested in the extra charging points.
The expansion of the charging infrastructure will be carried out in collaboration with LG Electronics and GS Energy. BMW Korea said it will install different chargers depending on the location and purpose of the charging stations, and that the chargers will include LG Electronics’ 350kW and 200kW rapid chargers.
The German automaker also plans to introduce its upgraded hub charging stations that will be built along the highways to offer a place for relaxing and experiencing BMW’s electrified mobility. The company will also set up ESG charging stations that combine energy storage systems made from used EV batteries and eco-friendly energy, such as wind power, to strengthen sustainability.
