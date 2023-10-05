S. Korea takes silver in women's handball after big loss to Japan

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
-
2
6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
-
3
Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony
-
4
Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
-
5
Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech
-
6
US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy
-
7
S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
8
S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
-
9
Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages
-
10
S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
S. Korea takes silver in women's handball after big loss to JapanBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 20:12
South Korea grabbed silver in women's handball at the Asian Games in China on Thursday, unable to add to its gold medal collection following a crushing defeat to Japan.
South Korea lost 29-19 at Zhejiang Gongshang University Sports Centre in Hangzhou, barely putting up a fight in the blowout.
South Korea's only lead of the match came when Ryu Eun-hee opened the scoring at the 2:20 mark. From there, Japan opened up a 7-2 advantage over the next 10 or so minutes and didn't look back.
Women's handball joined the Asian Games in 1990, and prior to Thursday's loss, South Korea had won seven of eight gold medals since, with the lone exception being the 2010 competition held in another Chinese city, Guangzhou.
Ryu Eun-hee and Gim Bo-eun led South Korea with three goals apiece, while Japan got at least four goals from five different players.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
-
[Busan is ready] Korea in final push to promote Busan expo
-
Seoul, Tokyo restore high-ranking talks after 9-year hiatus