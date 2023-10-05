[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen to return next month: report

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen is gearing up for a return in November, according to a local media report on Thursday. Agency Belift Lab confirmed the news following the report adding that specific dates will be announced later. It will be about six months since its fourth EP “Dark Blood” that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4. The album stayed on the main albums chart for 10 weeks in a row, a record for the band. It topped the iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions as well as Oricon’s weekly and weekly combined album rankings. The LP sold over 1.32 million copies in the first week, becoming its third million-selling album. Meanwhile, the bandmates left for the US on Wednesday for the American leg of its tour. They will visit six cities in the country, starting in Los Angeles on Friday local time. BTS’ Jimin hits 100m views with ‘Like Crazy’ music video

Jimin of BTS logged 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for his solo single “Like Crazy,” said label Big Hit Music on Thursday. “Like Crazy” fronted his first solo album “Face” that came out in March and hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1, a first for a K-pop solo artist. The lead single topped the iTunes top songs chart in 111 regions and Oricon’s daily digital single ranking. In the UK, it ranked No. 8 on the Official singles chart top 100. The musician participated in writing the synth pop tune inspired by movie of the same title, a 2011 American film directed by Drake Doremus. “Like Crazy” earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America last month, about 155 days since its release, another record for a K-pop solo act. NCT127 to host pop-up store for 5th LP

A pop-up store celebrating the release of NCT127’s fifth studio album will open in Seoul this weekend, announced label SM Entertainment on Thursday. The store, named after LP “Fact Check,” is themed after a museum exhibition which is one of the main concepts of the album and will showcase a range of visuals of the bandmates. It will run until Oct. 20. The LP is set to be rolled out on Friday and will consist of nine tracks including the titular track. A teaser video for the main track was uploaded on Thursday shot across Seoul and featuring a helicopter and armored vehicles while the dance tune declared that the band has nothing to fear. The nine members will perform new songs from the album for the first time at the showcase in Seoul on the day of release. Ive floats more teasers for 1st EP

