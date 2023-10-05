[Busan is ready] Korea in final push to promote Busan expo

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visited the United Nation's General Assembly last month, attends a Korea-Nepal summit in New York Sept. 21, local time, which is one of the series of bilateral summit to ask for the support for 2030 Busan World Expo. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visited the United Nation's General Assembly last month, attends a Korea-Nepal summit in New York Sept. 21, local time, which is one of the series of bilateral summit to ask for the support for 2030 Busan World Expo. (Yonhap)

With less than two months remaining before the final vote to decide the host city of the 2030 World Expo, the South Korean government, along with private and civic organizations, is making an last push to secure the global event for the city of Busan. During the United Nation's General Assembly last month, President Yoon Suk Yeol met over 30 leaders around the world to ask for their support in the upcoming final vote, at a summit room filled with brochures and hangers written "Busan Is Ready." According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Park Jin also flew to Paris to call for the Bureau International des Expositions' continued advice on South Korea’s effort to host the World Expo in Busan. He met BIE Secretary General Dimitri S. Kirkentzes on Sept. 28, local time, and had a luncheon with seven ambassadors from the member countries of the BIE on the next day. At a round table with international political experts held at the French Institute of International Relations, Park also introduced the Korean government's vision to contribute to world freedom, peace and prosperity and promoted the Busan Expo. Major conglomerates and business tycoons in South Korea are also supporting the effort to host the international event. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who is also the chairman of the private attraction committee for the Busan Expo bid, is the most active among them. Chey also co-chairs the 2030 Busan Expo bid committee along with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Starting Wednesday, Chey kicked off a tour of Asia to seek support for the Busan Expo and will attend the Busan Expo Symposium in Paris next week. The Busan Expo Symposium is an event held by the South Korean government and the Busan Metropolitan Government, attended by ambassadors, working-level officials, and foreign journalists from BIE member countries, to promote Busan's selling points.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (front row, fifth from left) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (front row, sixth from left) pose for photo at the 4th bidding committee meeting held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Jung-gu, Seoul, Sept. 26. Han and Chey co-chairs the bidding committee of the 2030 Busan World Expo. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (front row, fifth from left) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (front row, sixth from left) pose for photo at the 4th bidding committee meeting held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Jung-gu, Seoul, Sept. 26. Han and Chey co-chairs the bidding committee of the 2030 Busan World Expo. (Yonhap)