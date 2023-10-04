Man taken into custody after killing his father

A man in his 20s was apprehended by police for allegedly killing his father in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.

According to the Seongnam Jungwon Police Station, the suspect is being held on suspicion of murder after he reportedly killed his father at their family home in Jungwon-gu, Seongnam.

The suspect is reported to have stabbed his father several times after his father told him to stop watching YouTube videos. The suspect then fled the scene while his mother called the police.

The suspect is said to be unemployed and on medication for an unspecified mental illness, according to police.

The police said that they plan to apply for an arrest warrant for the man the same day.