Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Same day, different holiday: Mid-autumn festivals across East Asia

    Same day, different holiday: Mid-autumn festivals across East Asia
  2. 2

    N.Korea could use nuclear weapons at any stage of conflict: Pentagon

    N.Korea could use nuclear weapons at any stage of conflict: Pentagon
  3. 3

    Yoon hosts luncheon meeting with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Chuseok

    Yoon hosts luncheon meeting with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Chuseok
  4. 4

    Swimmer, gamers celebrate Chuseok with gold medals

    Swimmer, gamers celebrate Chuseok with gold medals
  5. 5

    Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site

    Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
  6. 6

    Opposition leader proposes meeting with Yoon amid growing party feud

    Opposition leader proposes meeting with Yoon amid growing party feud
  7. 7

    The many regional flavors of songpyeon, a Korean holiday dessert

    The many regional flavors of songpyeon, a Korean holiday dessert
  8. 8

    NewJeans hits 1 bln streams mark on Spotify with debut album

    NewJeans hits 1 bln streams mark on Spotify with debut album
  9. 9

    Expressway traffic congestion persists on 2nd day of extended Chuseok holiday

    Expressway traffic congestion persists on 2nd day of extended Chuseok holiday
  10. 10

    Whisky imports surge 40% through August, suggesting record-breaking year

    Whisky imports surge 40% through August, suggesting record-breaking year
피터빈트

Households in capital areas hold 70 pct larger assets than non-metropolitan families: data

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 30, 2023 - 14:52

    • Link copied

This file photo taken Sept. 17, 2023, shows apartments in Seoul. (Yonhap) This file photo taken Sept. 17, 2023, shows apartments in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Assets held by South Korean households in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan areas were some 70 percent larger than those owned by households in the non-metropolitan regions, data showed Saturday.

The average per-household assets in Seoul, the western city of Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province came to 692.46 million won (US$512,554) as of end-March, some 69.2 percent greater than 409.35 million won owned by each non-capital household, according to the data by Statistics Korea presented to Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).

The amount of assets here includes debts.

The asset gap between metropolitan and non-metropolitan households has grown due mainly to the recent sharp increase in real estate prices centering on apartments in Seoul and the adjacent areas.

In 2018, households in the capital areas had 47.5 percent larger assets than their non-capital counterparts, and the figure rose to 53.6 percent in 2019, 59.6 percent in 2020 and 65.6 percent in 2022, the data showed.

The average yearly income for households in the capital regions stood at 702.2 million won in 2021, and that for the remaining households was 583.2 million won. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines