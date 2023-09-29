Swimmer, gamers celebrate Chuseok with gold medals

South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning gold in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Friday. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korean athletes competing at the 19th Asian Games here in China celebrated one of the country's biggest holidays, Chuseok, with a slew of medals Friday.

Freestyle swimmer Kim Woo-min became the country's first triple gold medalist in Hangzhou on Friday by winning the men's 400m title. It was one of four swimming medals that South Korea picked up Friday, as the country finished with its Asiad-record total of 22 medals.

In the inaugural esports competition, South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 2-0 to take the gold medal in League of Legends. Lee Sang-hyeok, the gaming legend better known as Faker, did not play in the final because of an illness, but he still got to collect his first Asian Games gold after competing in a preliminary contest.

Those two were the only gold medals South Korean earned Friday, its lowest daily total since the start of the medal race Sunday. With 26 golds, South Korea ceded second place to Japan, which added nine golds Friday to reach 27.