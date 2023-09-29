Swimmer Kim Woo-min captures 3rd gold in Hangzhou

Most Popular
-
1
N. Korea stipulates nuclear force-building policy in constitution
-
2
Chuseok food cost hits all-time high
-
3
Traffic jam expected to ease late Thursday, 1st day of Chuseok holiday
-
4
[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 expats ‘satisfied’ with life in S. Korea
-
5
N.Korea could use nuclear weapons at any stage of conflict: Pentagon
-
6
Action-packed series lined up for Chuseok
-
7
Same day, different holiday: Mid-autumn festivals across East Asia
-
8
Yoon hosts luncheon meeting with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Chuseok
-
9
Exhibition 'Hanbok, Revisited' offers modern tastes on traditional Korean clothing
-
10
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site
Swimmer Kim Woo-min captures 3rd gold in HangzhouBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 29, 2023 - 23:31
HANGZHOU, China -- South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min won the men's 400-meter freestyle gold medal at the Asian Games in China on Friday, becoming only the third swimmer from the country to win three titles at a single Asiad.
Kim finished the race in first place with a time of 3:44.36. Pan Zhanle of China was a distant second in 3:48.81
Kim had earlier won gold medals in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay and the men's 800m freestyle.
He joins Choi Yun-hui and Park Tae-hwan as the only triple gold medalists in Asian Games swimming for South Korea.
Choi won three gold medals in 1982, and Park pulled off his trifecta in 2006 and again in 2010.
In the 400m final, Kim led the race wire to wire. By the 200m mark, Kim led Pan by 1.56 seconds. The lead ballooned to 3.65 seconds with 100m remaining, and Kim, swimming in Lane 4, cut a solitary figure smack in the middle of the pool, as he cruised to a dominant finish.
Kim is the first triple gold medalist for South Korea at this year's Asiad.
"I am so honored to be a triple gold medalist in my first Asian Games," Kim said. "Hopefully, my gold medal will be a little bit of a Chuseok gift for people back home." (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Swimmer, gamers celebrate Chuseok with gold medals
-
Yoon hosts luncheon meeting with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Chuseok
-
Memorials commemorating Itaewon crowd crush to be erected at accident site