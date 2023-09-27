JTBC drama ‘Reborn Rich’ goes to Emmys

“Reborn Rich,” hit drama on local cable channel JTBC that aired in December last year has been nominated to the finalist of International Emmy Awards’ TV drama and series category.

According to the production firm SLL, “Reborn Rich” will compete along France’s “Infiniti,” Mexico’s “Dive,” and UK’s “Life and Death in the Warehouse.”

“Reborn Rich” revolves around Yoon Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), a loyal secretary who is in charge of risk management for the owner family of Sunyang Group, and his reincarnation in the body of Jin Do-joon, the youngest grandson of the Sunyang family.

Its viewership rating rose to 30.1 percent with its final 16th episode, according to Nielsen Ratings Korea on Monday. It was the highest for any JTBC drama, followed by 2020's "The World of the Married" with 28.4 percent.

The drama won the best series award in 2023 Seoul Drama Awards held on Sept. 21.

“We’re proud that ‘Reborn Rich’ has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards. We were also surprised to see that the world recognizing the concept of very Korean reality mixed with fantasy,” said SLL director Jung Dae-yoon

This year’s International Emmy Awards is held in New York on Nov. 20.