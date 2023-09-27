Most Popular
-
1
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
2
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
3
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
4
Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
-
5
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
6
Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
-
7
S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
-
8
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
-
9
[Herald Interview] S&P economist tells Korea to brace for worst-case scenario with China
-
10
[KH Explains] Lotte goes all-out to secure cash amid lackluster earnings
Revamped Genesis GV80 and first coupe sibling unveiled
Since its market debut in 2020, the GV80 has sold more than 170,000 units globallyBy Byun Hye-jin
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 11:05
Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday unveiled the updates to its high-end brand Genesis’ sport utility vehicles, the GV80 and GV80 Coupe, in Korea.
“Our latest design masterpieces -- the new GV80 and GV80 coupe -- will play a key role in further establishing Genesis as a truly original Korean luxury brand,” said Graeme Russell, Genesis chief brand officer, during a press conference in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
“Building upon our foundation here in Korea, our global momentum is growing stronger. In only eight years, we have launched a complete lineup of sedans and SUVs and established a presence in 17 markets around the world, with nearly 60 Genesis experience spaces across all regions,” he added.
The brand’s first flagship SUV GV80 has been given a facelift after three years and nine months, with upgrades to its design and convenience features, according to Ahn Se-jin, director of the Genesis Project 2.
The car’s double-meshed radiator grille, which was added to the Genesis’ signature crest grille, boasts a more elegant image compared to the previous model. The headlamp adopted a cutting-edge Micro Lens Array technology, which was used in the G90 sedan.
Presenting simplicity in the driver’s seat, the car has a 27-inch OLED wide display that combines the cluster and dashboard for the first time. Instead of using physical buttons, the models' Audio, Video, Navigation or AVN keyboard and controller panel both adopted touchscreen controls.
In response to customer feedback, the GV80 allows for separate air conditioning controls for the first, second and third rows. It also reduces road noise during driving by using 22-inch sound absorbing tires.
The GV80 Coupe, the first Genesis coupe SUV model, embodies strength and athleticism with a sporty finish, Hyundai said. It was developed based on the GV80 with a powerful design upgrade to expand the customer base from traditional SUV lovers to those with distinctive taste.
“The upper and lower body of the car forms a one-piece silhouette that is elegant and robust. GV80’s signature parabolic line, combined with a coupe, redefines the concept of an athletic car,” said Genesis Design Director Yoon Il-heon.
The car is powered by the new 2.5 turbo S-Super Charger, a high-performance engine, and offers the Sport+ driving mode that was available for the G80 Sports sedan.
Genesis was launched in 2015 with the ambition to challenge global premium car brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It has since played a key role in boosting Hyundai’s profitability with a value-added product portfolio. Until July this year, the brand has sold over 1 million units across 10 models -- five sedans, two SUVs and three electric vehicles -- at home and abroad.
The first Korea-made luxury SUV GV80, in particular, has reached more than 170,000 units in global sales since its launch in 2020.
More from Headlines
-
Lee Jae-myung's arrest reprieve emboldens opposition fightback
-
At 93 and on quest to become Korea's oldest Ph.D. grad
-
[Herald Interview] 'UN peacekeeping forces need better gender equity'