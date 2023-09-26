[Korean History] Divided Koreas hold first-ever summit talks in 2000

In this June 13, 2000 file photo, then-President Kim Dae-jung (right) and North Korea's then-leader, Kim Jong-il, greet each other upon the South Korean leader's arrival at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang. (Yonhap/AP file photo) In this June 13, 2000 file photo, then-President Kim Dae-jung (right) and North Korea's then-leader, Kim Jong-il, greet each other upon the South Korean leader's arrival at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang. (Yonhap/AP file photo)

On the morning of June 13, 2000, then-President Kim Dae-jung flew to Pyongyang on a route that had not been used for 55 years. His arrival at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang for the first-ever inter-Korean summit since the 1950-53 Korean War was televised worldwide. "Whether (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-il would show up or not at the airport was the talk of the town,” recalled Choi Sung-jin, a former reporter and editor of The Korea Herald. When he did appear, the subsequent scene of the two leaders holding hands and smiling moved the hearts of many people watching in the South, even bringing some to tears, Choi said. The dramatic moment marked the start of a historic three-day summit in the North Korean capital. "At the time, I felt like the reunification of the two Koreas was going to happen soon," said Yu Kun-ha, a former managing editor of The Herald. The front page of the next day's issue of The Korea Herald features a close-up photo of the two Kims' first encounter at the airport, with the boldest headline saying, "A day to be 'recorded in history.'"

The June 14, 2000 issue of The Korea Herald The June 14, 2000 issue of The Korea Herald

Historic meeting On June 15, the last day of Kim Dae-jung’s three-day visit, the two sides issued the June 15 Joint Declaration, in which the South and the North “agreed to resolve the question of reunification independently (of foreign influences) and through the joint efforts of the Korean people, who are the masters of the country.” The five-point declaration served as the basis of inter-Korean ties and the South’s policy toward the North, at least until 2007 under then-President Roh Moo-hyun. The declaration in 2000 said, “Acknowledging that there are common elements in the South’s proposal for a confederation and the North’s proposal for a federation of lower stage as the formulae for achieving reunification, the South and the North agreed to promote reunification in that direction.” The two sides also agreed to promptly resolve humanitarian issues such as the exchange of visits by separated family members on Aug. 15 National Liberation Day and the question of former long-term prisoners in the South who had refused to renounce Communism. They agreed to “consolidate mutual trust by promoting balanced development of the national economy through economic cooperation and by stimulating cooperation and exchanges in civic, cultural, sports, public health, environmental and all other fields,” and to hold dialogue between relevant authorities in the near future to implement such agreements expeditiously. President Kim Dae-jung invited his North Korean counterpart, whose official title was National Defense Commission chairman, to visit Seoul, and the North’s Kim agreed to visit Seoul at an appropriate time.

Former President Kim Dae-jung (second from left), former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (second from right) and former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho (right) hold hands as they sing "We Are Hoping For Reunification" at the Baekhwawon Guest House in Pyongyang during a lunch meeting on June 15, 2000. (Yonhap/AP file photo) Former President Kim Dae-jung (second from left), former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (second from right) and former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho (right) hold hands as they sing "We Are Hoping For Reunification" at the Baekhwawon Guest House in Pyongyang during a lunch meeting on June 15, 2000. (Yonhap/AP file photo)