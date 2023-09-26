Immersive, digital art shows to enjoy during extended holiday

The show "Dali: The Endless Enigma" is presented at the Theatre des Lumieres in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul (Salvador Dali, Fundacion Gala-Salvador Dali, c/o SACK 2023 / Courtesy of Tmonet)

If you are looking for a place to spend some quality family time during the six-day holiday that starts this Thursday, check out the digital exhibitions in Seoul that can be enjoyed regardless of one’s age.

Salvador Dali’s surrealist paintings are digitally reproduced at Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts in Seoul's Gwangjin-gu, inviting audiences to the immersive space full of the Spanish painter’s iconic images such as melting clocks. The 3,400-square-meter Theater des Lumieres hall opened to the public last year as the second immersive art center operated by Korean IT company Tmonet, following the opening of the Bunker des Lumieres hall on Jeju Island in 2018.

“Dali, The Endless Enigma,” was directed by Italian artistic director Gianfranco Iannuzzi in collaboration with the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation. While people may be visually drawn to the digitally projected surrealist paintings, English rock band Pink Floyd’s music fills the space, adding to the awe-inspiring feeling at the space.

The 35-minute multisensory show features Dali’s paintings such as “The Persistence of Memory” and “Leda Atomic.”

Next to the exhibition hall is Lounge de Coloris, a cafe and gallery which looks out to the Han River.