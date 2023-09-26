Kim Ha-yun captures S. Korea's first judo gold in Hangzhou

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
2
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
3
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
4
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
5
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
6
Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
-
7
S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
-
8
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
-
9
[Herald Interview] S&P economist tells Korea to brace for worst-case scenario with China
-
10
Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
Kim Ha-yun captures S. Korea's first judo gold in HangzhouBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 26, 2023 - 19:54
HANGZHOU -- Kim Ha-yun delivered South Korea its first judo gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games in China on Tuesday.
Kim defeated Xu Shiyan of China by waza-ari, or a half point, for the gold medal in the women's +78kg class at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
Kim's was South Korea's first Asiad gold medal in this weight division.
Kim earned her decisive score 43 seconds into the match with "O-soto-gari," or a large outer reap. Kim didn't give Xu much room to put on an attack in response, and held on for the narrow win.
South Korea picked up two other medals from judo on Tuesday: Yoon Hyun-ji's bronze in the women's -78kg and Kim Min-jong's bronze in the men's 100kg.
Before Kim Ha-yun's victory, South Korea was in danger of getting shut out of individual judo gold medals for the first time at an Asiad.
The judo competition wraps up Wednesday with the mixed team event. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
Yoon plans state visits to UK, Netherlands later this year