[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen invites fans to Seoul for new EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen beckons fans to join an offline event in Seoul to celebrate the release of its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven,” said agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. Dubbed “Seventeen Street in Seongsu,” the event will offer a range of experiences and merchandise to promote the upcoming album. It is the second time the band is hosting such an event. The previous event held in April drew about 150,000 visitors. The 13-piece team is set to make a comeback on Oct. 23 and has been floating teasers for the EP. The album comes about six months after it rewrote K-pop album sales records with previous EP “FML” at 6.2 million copies. Separately, the band members were spotted earlier this month at an airport in Rome shooting travelling variety show “Youth Over Flowers” with star producer Na Young-seok. Treasure to hold concert in Seoul in December

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Treasure will host a standalone concert in Seoul Oct. 15-17, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. Held over three days, it has expanded from the band’s previous Seoul gig held about a year ago. The bandmates will demonstrate their performance skills honed through the ongoing Asia tour that will bring them to 17 cities across the region for 40 live shows until mid-November. The concert is named after its second studio album, “Reboot,” that was released in July. The album sold over 1.7 million copies and became the 10-member act’s first million-seller while the main track, “Bona Bona,” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions. To thank its fans in Japan, who let them land atop a series of music charts in the country, including Oricon’s weekly album ranking and weekly combined ranking, the Japanese-language version of the lead single was dropped earlier this month. Ex-Loona Chuu to debut as solo musician with ‘Howl’

(Credit: ATRP) (Credit: ATRP)

Chuu, formerly of Loona, will drop the first album as a solo musician on Oct. 18, announced agency ATRP on Tuesday. She surprised fans with a teaser video for “Under Water,” one of the songs from her soon-to-be-released EP, “Howl.” She glides through the ocean sparkling with sunlight and gives fans a peek at the song, along with part of the lyrics. The performer was expelled from Loona in November last year over conflict with then-agency Blockberry Creative. She signed with the current agency in April and announced in August that she is preparing to debut on her own after the court ruled in her favor regarding the exclusive contract. Blockberry Creative, though, made an appeal. Super Junior to mark 18th debut anniversary with fan meeting

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)