[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen invites fans to Seoul for new EP

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
2
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
3
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
4
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
5
Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
-
6
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
7
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
-
8
S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
-
9
[Herald Interview] S&P economist tells Korea to brace for worst-case scenario with China
-
10
Trilateral talks open on Korea-Japan-China meeting
[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen invites fans to Seoul for new EPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 26, 2023 - 16:44
Seventeen beckons fans to join an offline event in Seoul to celebrate the release of its 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven,” said agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.
Dubbed “Seventeen Street in Seongsu,” the event will offer a range of experiences and merchandise to promote the upcoming album. It is the second time the band is hosting such an event. The previous event held in April drew about 150,000 visitors.
The 13-piece team is set to make a comeback on Oct. 23 and has been floating teasers for the EP. The album comes about six months after it rewrote K-pop album sales records with previous EP “FML” at 6.2 million copies.
Separately, the band members were spotted earlier this month at an airport in Rome shooting travelling variety show “Youth Over Flowers” with star producer Na Young-seok.
Treasure to hold concert in Seoul in December
Treasure will host a standalone concert in Seoul Oct. 15-17, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.
Held over three days, it has expanded from the band’s previous Seoul gig held about a year ago. The bandmates will demonstrate their performance skills honed through the ongoing Asia tour that will bring them to 17 cities across the region for 40 live shows until mid-November.
The concert is named after its second studio album, “Reboot,” that was released in July. The album sold over 1.7 million copies and became the 10-member act’s first million-seller while the main track, “Bona Bona,” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions.
To thank its fans in Japan, who let them land atop a series of music charts in the country, including Oricon’s weekly album ranking and weekly combined ranking, the Japanese-language version of the lead single was dropped earlier this month.
Ex-Loona Chuu to debut as solo musician with ‘Howl’
Chuu, formerly of Loona, will drop the first album as a solo musician on Oct. 18, announced agency ATRP on Tuesday.
She surprised fans with a teaser video for “Under Water,” one of the songs from her soon-to-be-released EP, “Howl.” She glides through the ocean sparkling with sunlight and gives fans a peek at the song, along with part of the lyrics.
The performer was expelled from Loona in November last year over conflict with then-agency Blockberry Creative. She signed with the current agency in April and announced in August that she is preparing to debut on her own after the court ruled in her favor regarding the exclusive contract. Blockberry Creative, though, made an appeal.
Super Junior to mark 18th debut anniversary with fan meeting
Super Junior will celebrate the 18th anniversary of its debut with fans at a fan meeting event in Seoul on Oct. 4, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.
It has been over 1 1/2 years since the nine members have greeted fans in person in Japan.
The veteran idol band debuted in 2005 and the members, except Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun, renewed their contracts with the label in July. Eunhyuk and Donghae established their own company while Kyuhyun signed with Antenna.
Nonetheless, all members will continue to carry on as a band while pursuing their individual careers. Eunhyuk and Donghae visited Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam earlier this month as unit D＆E and Yesung is bringing out fifth solo EP “Fading Sense” next week. Meanwhile, the band returned from Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday after performing at the label’s all-star concert.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
Yoon plans state visits to UK, Netherlands later this year