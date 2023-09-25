[Herald Review] ‘Carmen’ redefines iconic femme fatale as stalking victim

"Carmen" by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) "Carmen" by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

Breaking away from the traditional portrayal of the iconic femme fatale, Carmen, Seoul Metropolitan Theatre's theatrical rendition of the classic character meets audiences with the haunting specter of dating violence. Seoul Metropolitan Theatre Artistic Director Koh Sun-woong undertook the adaptation of “Carmen” to reevaluate the character in a new light and to deliver a powerful message: Obsession is not love. Based on Prosper Merimee's 1845 novella and Bizet's opera libretto, the original narrative unfolds in 19th-century Seville, Spain, where a young corporal named Don Jose is to marry his demure fiancee, Micaela. Then he encounters the free-spirited, untamed gypsy woman Carmen, and falls deeply in love with her. Carmen, however, becomes entangled with the bullfighter Escamillo, leading Don Jose to make tragic choices driven by jealousy.

"Carmen" by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) "Carmen" by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

While the overarching storyline bears similarities to the opera, the Seoul Metropolitan Theatre takes a different perspective on the traditional "Carmen." In the opera, Carmen often appears as a seductive femme fatale, while Don Jose is portrayed as a pitiful victim of obsessive love, consumed by his feelings for the enigmatic woman. Koh's interpretation of Carmen paints her as a character with an independent will. Also, he emphasizes the disturbing aspects of Don Jose's obsession and madness, casting Carmen as the victim of dating violence and stalking. This shift in perspective culminates in a powerful moment when Don Jose, after killing Carmen, bellows, "I (finally) have Carmen!" -- instead of "I killed Carmen" as in the opera. Koh referred to this line as the pivotal statement he wanted to convey in this production, emphasizing that Don Jose's actions are inexcusable. "I hoped the audience would empathize with the fact that Carmen wasn't at fault. She merely pursued her freedom,” said Koh during a press conference on Sept. 8.

"Carmen" by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts) "Carmen" by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)