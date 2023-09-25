Home

S. Korean Lee Joon-hwan wins silver in judo

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 25, 2023 - 21:14

Lee Joon-hwan of South Korea reacts to his loss to Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final of the men's -81kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, Monday. (Yonhap) Lee Joon-hwan of South Korea reacts to his loss to Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan in the final of the men's -81kg judo event at the Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, Monday. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan grabbed silver in men's judo at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, one of three judo medals for the country on Day 2 of the medal race.

Lee lost to Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan by waza-ari, or a half point, in the final of the men's -81kg event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou on Monday.

Makhmadbekov scored his decisive point with Harai-goshi-gaeshi, or a hip sweep counter, at the 2:14 mark. Lee struggled to mount much of an attack against Makhmadbekov and time eventually ran out on the 21-year-old South Korean in his Asiad debut.

South Korea began the judo competition with a silver and two bronze medals on Sunday.

On Monday, Park Eun-song picked up bronze in the women's -57kg, and Kim Ji-jeong also earned bronze in the women's -63kg. (Yonhap)

