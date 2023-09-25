Jakarta lights up in pink with SMTown Live 2023

SM Entertainment's artists pose for picture together during "SMTown Live 2023 SMCU Palace @Jakarta with KB Bank" held at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday. (SM Entertainment)

SM Entertainment, home to some of the biggest K-pop names like aespa, Red Velvet and NCT, covered Jakarta in pink -- the company's iconic color -- on Saturday with its label concert, "SMTown Live 2023."

The star-studded event, officially titled "SMTown Live 2023 SMCU Palace @Jakarta with KB Bank," took place on Saturday evening at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium located in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. The one-day gig is the latest edition of the company's joint label concert series, "SMTown Live."

From legendary veterans to fresh rookies, K-pop's A-listers stormed onto the stage as part of a four-hour concert flourishing with 41 songs -- all of different flavors and genres.

The night's highlight came when the eight teams each brought their best hits to the stage. Among them were TVXQ's "Mirotic," Super Junior's "Sorry Sorry," Red Velvet's "Red Flavor," NCT 127's "Kick It," NCT Dream's "Candy," WayV's "Kick Back" and aespa's "Next Level."

There was also a special collaboration only possible at the label concert between NCT's Taeyong, Jeno, Hendery and YangYang and aespa's Giselle, who came together to perform "Zoo."

Saturday's show celebrated the first SM concert held in Jakarta in 11 years.

"We've looked forward to meeting our Indonesian fans for the first time in awhile. It feels like a summer celebration in Jakarta tonight," a TVXQ member was quoted as saying during the gig in a statement released by the agency.

A Super Junior member was also quoted as saying, "It's even more special, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of South Korea and Indonesia's diplomatic partnership."

The label's rookie band Riize, which debuted on Sept. 4, also celebrated its first live gig performance that night and showcased its debut single "Get A Guitar."

"It's a great honor that we could be a part of SMTown, a grand show where music meets performance, with the other senior artists of SM," a Riize member said.

Marking the finale, all the artists came onstage holding hands for a light-themed performance that symbolizes SMTown Live, the agency said.

SMTown Live is a global concert that has been held since 2008. The firm has left many pioneering footsteps around the world with SMTown Live, such as the first large-scale K-pop concert held in Europe; the first event headlined by an Asian pop group held in New York Madison Square Garden; and the first concert by a foreign artist held in Beijing National Stadium.