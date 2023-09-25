Benois de la Danse winner Kang Mi-sun comes back with 'Don Quixote'

This year’s Benois de la Danse winner, Kang Mi-sun, is set to perform the classic ballet “Don Quixote” at the Seoul Arts Center’s Opera Theater next month.

Kang, a principal dancer at Universal Ballet in Seoul, clinched the top prize at the prestigious Benois de la Danse, an esteemed annual ballet competition held in Moscow. Kang is the fifth Korean national to win the prize.

The upcoming performance is Kang's return to the stage with a full-length production at the Universal Ballet, following her win.

The ballet “Don Quixote” is loosely based on the novel “Don Quixote de la Mancha” by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes. It was choreographed by Marius Petipa and then revised by Alexander Gorsky.

In contrast to the original narrative that primary focuses on the adventures of Don Quixote, the ballet production follows the endearing love story between Kitri, the beautiful daughter of a tavern owner, and Basil, a witty but poor young barber. Don Quixote appears as their helpful ally.