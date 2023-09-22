[Photo News] Pink muhly grass at Cheongsan Arboretum

Most Popular
[Photo News] Pink muhly grass at Cheongsan ArboretumBy Cho Min-jeong
Published : Sept. 23, 2023 - 16:01
Enjoy the autumn atmosphere at Cheongsan Arboretum, where pink muhly and pampas grass create a picturesque scene in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
Both the pink muhly and pampas grass gardens run through the end of November.
Cheongsan Arboretum attracts nearly 200,000 visitors annually, featuring over 3,500 plant species, a forest maze, a lily garden, a Metasequoia road and more.
The combination of pink muhly and pampas grass has made the arboretum a popular spot for capturing the perfect pic of the day for social media. (Cho Min-jeong/The Korea Herald)
