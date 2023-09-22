Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant

    Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
  2. 2

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
  3. 3

    Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM

    Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
  4. 4

    Opposition head pleads for support in ‘fight against Yoon dictatorship’

    Opposition head pleads for support in ‘fight against Yoon dictatorship’
  5. 5

    Koreans prefer cash in Chuseok gifting for parents

    Koreans prefer cash in Chuseok gifting for parents
  6. 6

    Apple to launch iPhone15 series in S. Korea on Oct. 13

    Apple to launch iPhone15 series in S. Korea on Oct. 13
  7. 7

    [Well-curated] A weekend for fall-time festivities

    [Well-curated] A weekend for fall-time festivities
  8. 8

    S. Korea, US conduct underwater search operation for downed jet, Korean War remains

    S. Korea, US conduct underwater search operation for downed jet, Korean War remains
  9. 9

    BTS' Suga begins military service

    BTS' Suga begins military service
  10. 10

    [Jean Guerrero] What first-generation students need

    [Jean Guerrero] What first-generation students need
지나쌤

[Photo News] Pink muhly grass at Cheongsan Arboretum

By Cho Min-jeong

Published : Sept. 23, 2023 - 16:01

    • Link copied

Enjoy the autumn atmosphere at Cheongsan Arboretum, where pink muhly and pampas grass create a picturesque scene in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.

Both the pink muhly and pampas grass gardens run through the end of November.

Cheongsan Arboretum attracts nearly 200,000 visitors annually, featuring over 3,500 plant species, a forest maze, a lily garden, a Metasequoia road and more.

The combination of pink muhly and pampas grass has made the arboretum a popular spot for capturing the perfect pic of the day for social media. (Cho Min-jeong/The Korea Herald)

More from Headlines