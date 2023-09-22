Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant

    Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
  2. 2

    Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM

    Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
  3. 3

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report

    [Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
  4. 4

    [News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?

    [News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?
  5. 5

    Number of dementia patients set to surpass 1m this year

    Number of dementia patients set to surpass 1m this year
  6. 6

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul
  7. 7

    Supreme Court confirms 20-year sentence for 'spin kick' assailant

    Supreme Court confirms 20-year sentence for 'spin kick' assailant
  8. 8

    Court bans documentary countering sex abuse claim against deceased ex-Seoul mayor

    Court bans documentary countering sex abuse claim against deceased ex-Seoul mayor
  9. 9

    Parliament to vote on motions on opposition leader's arrest, PM's dismissal

    Parliament to vote on motions on opposition leader's arrest, PM's dismissal
  10. 10

    Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape

    Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
지나쌤

Korean art curatorship established at the Met

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 16:34

    • Link copied

(From left) Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung and Korea Foundation President Kim Ki-hwan look on as Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein signs a document during the ceremony marking the appointment of Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun as the new Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Wednesday. (Filip Wolak/The Met) (From left) Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung and Korea Foundation President Kim Ki-hwan look on as Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein signs a document during the ceremony marking the appointment of Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun as the new Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Wednesday. (Filip Wolak/The Met)

An endowed curatorship for Korean art has been established at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the Korea Foundation Curatorship Fund, funded by the museum and Korea Foundation.

Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun was named the Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator on Wednesday. Hyun joined the Met in 2019 after working at the British Museum as a curator for the Korean collection.

The Met also announced its plans to bolster Korean art exhibitions at the museum, support collaborative scholarships and educational programs, all in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Arts of Korea gallery.

The Met’s Arts of Korea gallery was founded in 1998 with support from the Korea Foundation and the Samsung Foundation of Culture. The gallery, designed by Korean architect Woo Kyu-sung, houses a collection of Korean art, including celadon ceramics and Buddhist paintings from the Goryeo era (918–1392) and porcelain and lacquerware from the Joseon era (1392–1910).

From left, Korea Foundation President Kim Ki-hwan, Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung, Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein, Douglas Dillon Chairman of the Met’s Department of Asian Art Mike Hearn and Curator Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun attend the appointment ceremony at the Met, New York, on Wednesday. (Filip Wolak/The Met) From left, Korea Foundation President Kim Ki-hwan, Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung, Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein, Douglas Dillon Chairman of the Met’s Department of Asian Art Mike Hearn and Curator Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun attend the appointment ceremony at the Met, New York, on Wednesday. (Filip Wolak/The Met)

Korea Foundation President Kim Ghee-hwan, Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein and Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung attended the appointment ceremony, which took place at the museum, Wednesday.

"(The Korea Foundation and the Samsung Foundation of Culture) have been longtime supporters of Korean art initiatives at the Met, and this gift will advance the Museum’s commitment to sharing the arts of Korea with a global audience,” said Hollein in a statement.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Korea Gallery, the Met will hold a new exhibition titled "Lineages: Korean Art at The Met" from Nov. 7, 2023 to Oct. 20, 2024.

The exhibition will feature some 30 works, highlighting the museum’s collection, paired with important international loans of Korean modern and contemporary art.

-------------------------

This article replaces "Met Museum, Korea Foundation create endowed curatorship for Korean art" published online Thursday and in print on Friday-- Ed.

More from Headlines