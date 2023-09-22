Korean art curatorship established at the Met

(From left) Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung and Korea Foundation President Kim Ki-hwan look on as Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein signs a document during the ceremony marking the appointment of Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun as the new Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, on Wednesday. (Filip Wolak/The Met)

An endowed curatorship for Korean art has been established at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the Korea Foundation Curatorship Fund, funded by the museum and Korea Foundation.

Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun was named the Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator on Wednesday. Hyun joined the Met in 2019 after working at the British Museum as a curator for the Korean collection.

The Met also announced its plans to bolster Korean art exhibitions at the museum, support collaborative scholarships and educational programs, all in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Arts of Korea gallery.

The Met’s Arts of Korea gallery was founded in 1998 with support from the Korea Foundation and the Samsung Foundation of Culture. The gallery, designed by Korean architect Woo Kyu-sung, houses a collection of Korean art, including celadon ceramics and Buddhist paintings from the Goryeo era (918–1392) and porcelain and lacquerware from the Joseon era (1392–1910).