Korean art curatorship established at the Met

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
2
Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
-
3
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
-
4
[News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?
-
5
Number of dementia patients set to surpass 1m this year
-
6
Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul
-
7
Supreme Court confirms 20-year sentence for 'spin kick' assailant
-
8
Court bans documentary countering sex abuse claim against deceased ex-Seoul mayor
-
9
Parliament to vote on motions on opposition leader's arrest, PM's dismissal
-
10
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Korean art curatorship established at the MetBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 16:34
An endowed curatorship for Korean art has been established at the Metropolitan Museum of Art through the Korea Foundation Curatorship Fund, funded by the museum and Korea Foundation.
Eleanor Soo-ah Hyun was named the Korea Foundation and Samsung Foundation of Culture associate curator on Wednesday. Hyun joined the Met in 2019 after working at the British Museum as a curator for the Korean collection.
The Met also announced its plans to bolster Korean art exhibitions at the museum, support collaborative scholarships and educational programs, all in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Arts of Korea gallery.
The Met’s Arts of Korea gallery was founded in 1998 with support from the Korea Foundation and the Samsung Foundation of Culture. The gallery, designed by Korean architect Woo Kyu-sung, houses a collection of Korean art, including celadon ceramics and Buddhist paintings from the Goryeo era (918–1392) and porcelain and lacquerware from the Joseon era (1392–1910).
Korea Foundation President Kim Ghee-hwan, Metropolitan Museum CEO Max Hollein and Samsung Foundation of Culture CEO Lyu Moon-hyung attended the appointment ceremony, which took place at the museum, Wednesday.
"(The Korea Foundation and the Samsung Foundation of Culture) have been longtime supporters of Korean art initiatives at the Met, and this gift will advance the Museum’s commitment to sharing the arts of Korea with a global audience,” said Hollein in a statement.
Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Korea Gallery, the Met will hold a new exhibition titled "Lineages: Korean Art at The Met" from Nov. 7, 2023 to Oct. 20, 2024.
The exhibition will feature some 30 works, highlighting the museum’s collection, paired with important international loans of Korean modern and contemporary art.
-------------------------
This article replaces "Met Museum, Korea Foundation create endowed curatorship for Korean art" published online Thursday and in print on Friday-- Ed.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
Broadcom slapped with W19.1b fine for abusing market power in Korea
-
S. Korea, US conduct underwater search operation for downed jet, Korean War remains