Lee Seung-min wins KB Women's Amateur Golf Championship

From left: KB Financial Group Women's Amateur Golf Championship winners Kim Min-sol (third place), Lee Seung-min (first place) and Yang Hyo-jin (second place) pose for a photo on Friday at Century 21 Country Club in Gangwon Province. (KB Financial Group)

Lee Seung-min, a third-grade student at Gyeongju Hwarang High School, won the 16th KB Financial Group Women's Amateur Golf Championship on Friday.

Lee finished the second round of the tournament at Century 21 Country Club in Gangwon Province with a total of 6-under 138 strokes to take the top spot.

The final round of the tournament was delayed by about two hours due to heavy fog and ultimately had to be canceled. The winner was determined by the combined scores of the first two rounds.

Lee received the championship trophy and a prize of a 2 million won scholarship as well as a ticket to this year's KB Financial Star Championship, a major tournament in South Korean women's golf.

Following Lee, Yang Hyo-jin finished second with a total of 4-under 140 strokes in the second round, and Kim Min-sol finished third with 3-under 141 strokes.

Yang and Kim received scholarships of 1.5 million won and 1 million won, respectively, from KB.

Meanwhile, KB donated 300 million won in junior development funds to the Korea Golf Association after the tournament.