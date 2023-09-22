Lee Seung-min wins KB Women's Amateur Golf Championship

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
2
Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM
-
3
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose only one to renew with label: report
-
4
[News Focus] What are the implications of Yoon naming Russia before NK?
-
5
Number of dementia patients set to surpass 1m this year
-
6
Yoon condemns NK-Russia military cooperation as 'direct provocation' to Seoul
-
7
Supreme Court confirms 20-year sentence for 'spin kick' assailant
-
8
Court bans documentary countering sex abuse claim against deceased ex-Seoul mayor
-
9
Parliament to vote on motions on opposition leader's arrest, PM's dismissal
-
10
Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
Lee Seung-min wins KB Women's Amateur Golf ChampionshipBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 16:28
Lee Seung-min, a third-grade student at Gyeongju Hwarang High School, won the 16th KB Financial Group Women's Amateur Golf Championship on Friday.
Lee finished the second round of the tournament at Century 21 Country Club in Gangwon Province with a total of 6-under 138 strokes to take the top spot.
The final round of the tournament was delayed by about two hours due to heavy fog and ultimately had to be canceled. The winner was determined by the combined scores of the first two rounds.
Lee received the championship trophy and a prize of a 2 million won scholarship as well as a ticket to this year's KB Financial Star Championship, a major tournament in South Korean women's golf.
Following Lee, Yang Hyo-jin finished second with a total of 4-under 140 strokes in the second round, and Kim Min-sol finished third with 3-under 141 strokes.
Yang and Kim received scholarships of 1.5 million won and 1 million won, respectively, from KB.
Meanwhile, KB donated 300 million won in junior development funds to the Korea Golf Association after the tournament.
More from Headlines
-
Assembly votes to let court decide on opposition chief’s arrest warrant
-
Broadcom slapped with W19.1b fine for abusing market power in Korea
-
S. Korea, US conduct underwater search operation for downed jet, Korean War remains