Hyundai Motor marks 25 years of supporting pediatric cancer patients
Korean automaker’s US nonprofit organization has donated $225 million to fight pediatric cancer since 1998By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Sept. 22, 2023 - 14:19
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun has reiterated the importance of corporate responsibility as the South Korean automaker celebrated the 25th anniversary of Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a US-based nonprofit organization established to support pediatric cancer research and childhood cancer patients.
“Under the vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is committed to doing the right things for the entire world including innovating products and fulfilling corporate social responsibility,” said Chung at the commemorative event held in Washington on Thursday.
“In that sense, Hope on Wheels is one of Hyundai Motor’s cherished activities. We want to help create a world free from childhood cancer and give hope to children who are battling cancer.”
Since the Korean automaker launched Hyundai Hope on Wheels in 1998, the organization has donated $225 million to help the fight pediatric cancer.
In April, the organization announced plans to give $25 million in research grants for this year, its largest amount in a single year. According to the automaker, about 1,300 projects at 175 hospitals and research institutions have received grants from the organization in the past 25 years. The organization’s funding comes from dealers' vehicle sales and donations from Hyundai Motor Group itself. There are some 830 dealers taking part in the initiative.
The donations mean Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the three biggest pediatric cancer foundations in the US.
Chung also went to Nationals Park to watch the youth ambassadors of Hyundai Hope on Wheels -- Raynie Clark and Oliver Foster -- threw the first pitch at the Washington Nationals home game on Wednesday. Clark and Foster who overcame the battle against childhood cancer are traveling across the country and sharing their inspirational stories.
“The ultimate goal of Hope on Wheels is to bring an end to pediatric cancer,” said a Hyundai Motor official. “Hyundai Motor will support not only the cancer treatment of children but also their journey of life after treatment.”
