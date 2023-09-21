[Weekender] Behind the scenes of Korean food crazes

(Gettyimagesbank) (Gettyimagesbank)

Besides the enduring popularity of Korean staples, a series of food crazes has been providing fresh gustatory excitement in Korea, however temporary their popularity may be. These trending foods span a wide array of categories, ranging from beverages and snacks to bread and noodles. Some are fleeting fads, while others become consistent sellers in the food industry. And then there are also those relinquish their momentary fame to other emerging culinary sensations. Currently reigning supreme are Chinese candied fruit tanghulu and Meoktaekkang, a new twist on Korea's beloved classic snack Saewookkang. Yet, the question lingers: Will their popularity stand the test of time? The sold-out effect The desire for novel culinary experiences is often influenced by a variety of factors, but one of the key drivers is people's heightened interest in products that are limited in supply or have low availability. In short, people desire an item more when it's hard to get. The late 2014 phenomenon surrounding Honey Butter Chip illustrates the power of the sold-out effect and its potential pitfalls for manufacturers.

Honey Butter Chip bags are stacked at a grocery store in 2016.

With word-of-mouth and viral social media reviews fueling the hype surrounding this sweet and savory potato chip, snack manufacturer Haitai Confectionery and Foods witnessed explosive sales growth. Within a three months of its launch, the sweet treat raked in sales totaling 13.7 billion won ($10.2 million). As demand continued to surpass supply, the firm decided in mid-2015 to add a new production line, which was completed the next year. By the time, supply was increased, however, demand had already petered out. According to data from the Food Information Statistics System, Honey Butter Chip sales last year amounted to approximately 20.7 billion won, ranking 14th on the list of Korean snacks sold that year. The latest snack craze is Nongshim's fish-flavored Meoktaekkang, launched in June this year, which is experiencing soaring popularity to such an extent that it now commands premium prices on secondhand online platforms.

People wait in line to buy fish-flavored Meoktaekkang at an E-mart in Seoul, July 30.

For these snack crazes driven by the sold-out effect, experts point to the combination of relatively affordable food prices and low supply that offer a sense of instant gratification for consumers. "The desire to hop on new trends often finds an easy outlet through food products, which are more readily affordable than excessively priced luxury items," explained Choi Chul, a professor of social sciences at Sookmyung Women's University. He also placed the act of purchasing the products ahead of the actual tasting experience, saying, "People often develop a strong desire to acquire these sellouts. It stems from the urge to participate in the event and demonstrate to others that they possess something unique.” "I recall the media and everyone talking about how scarce Honey Butter Chip was in supply," said Lee Yoon-hwa, a resident of Gyeonggi Province in her 50s. "That was the sole reason my family became interested in the snack. We imagined the snack must be somehow different, although the first bite was not exceptionally surprising," she added. The viral effect Lee Young-ae, a professor of consumer science at Incheon National University, highlights the role of social media in disseminating and fueling food crazes. "Nowadays, many use social media to showcase their food-related experiences, seeking a sense of accomplishment and recognition through comments," she explained. In the past, online eating broadcasts known as "mukbang” on YouTube -- where viewers experience visual and auditory sensations by watching the hosts eat -- were particularly instrumental in disseminating food trends. In 2014, for instance, the "fire noodle challenge" featuring Buldak Ramen erupted on YouTube, successfully establishing the Buldak Ramen series as a prominent brand both at home and abroad, although the noodle challenge remains an ongoing phenomenon primarily in foreign countries as of now. With newly emerging social media platforms in the late 2010s like Instagram and TikTok, snappy, short videos and posts about food have become an integral part of today’s food trends. A search for “#tanghulu” in Korean on Instagram returned over 140,000 posts as of this month, signifying its status as one of the most talked-about food items at the moment.

Screenshot of an Instagram page displaying search results for "#tanghulu" in Korean