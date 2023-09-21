[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Wonju Dancing Carnival

The Wonju Dancing Carnival will be held at the Wonju Sports Complex in Gangwon Province, Sept. 22-24.

The event will feature various programs, including art performances, a dance competition, a fringe festival, a free dancing festa and more.

K-pop girl group fromis_9 and singers Insooni and Kim Bum-soo are scheduled to perform onstage.

Admission is 10,000 won, with a special discounted rate of 5,000 won for Wonju residents.

More information can be found at ddcwj.com.

Gimje Horizon Festival

The Gimje Horizon Festival takes place around Byeokgoljae Museum of Agricultural Culture in Gimje, North Jeolla Province.

The 25th edition of the festival aims to showcase the uniqueness of South Korea’s farming culture.

A variety of programs are available, including rice harvesting, an air show by the South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team, a laser show and a parade.

This year’s festival will be held from Oct. 5 to 9.

More information can be found at gimje.go.kr.

Imsil N Cheese Festival

The Imsil N Cheese Festival runs Oct. 6 to 9 at the Imsil Cheese Theme Park and Cheese Village in Imsil, North Jeolla Province.

Visitors will be surrounded by all things cheese all day long at Imsil, the most famous cheese producing region of Korea.

The four-day festival offers various programs ranging from a parade to pizza-making and a cheese-themed cooking experience.

Visitors can taste and purchase goods made in Imsil at a discounted price as well.

More information can be found at imsilfestival.com.

Iksan World Heritage Media Art Festa

The 2023 Iksan World Heritage Media Art Festa, which started on Sept. 9, runs through Oct. 9 at the stone pagoda Mireuksaji, in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

The cultural event features stories of Buddhism presented digitally on a media facade and through drone shows. Various programs, including lighting exhibitions, a flea market and busking by local artists, are set to entertain visitors as well.

Admission is free, and visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy the show.

More information can be found at iksanlightfesta.kr.

Andong Maskdance Festival

If you want to know more about Hahoe masks worn by the cast in Netflix’s crime thriller “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area,” the upcoming Andong Maskdance Festival may interest you.

The Andong Maskdance Festival is set to be held from Oct. 2 to 9 in areas of downtown Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.

The eight-day festival features a Korean mask dance drama and mask dance performances from foreign countries as well.

The event offers various hands-on programs for visitors to learn more about the dances and mask-related culture as well.

Tickets cost 8,000 won and 6,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively.

Online reservations, which offer the tickets at discounted prices of 6,000 won and 4,000 won, can be made at the Andong Maskdance Festival website at maskdance.com until Sept. 27.