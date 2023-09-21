Cooler weather with large daily temperature range expected over weekend, Chuseok holiday season

Most Popular
Cooler weather with large daily temperature range expected over weekend, Chuseok holiday seasonBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Sept. 21, 2023 - 14:18
As the season begins to turn, a large daily temperature range and rain are expected across the country, the weather agency said Thursday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the nationwide minimum morning temperature would drop to around 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, and to around 10 C in the mountainous areas in Gangwon Province.
The weekend is likely to see the greatest daily temperature differences between day and night, with clear skies expected during the daytime -- a typical pattern for Korea's fall weather. Temperatures will be warm during the day, but will drop rapidly at night, the Korea Meteorological Administration explained.
There is a possibility of rain on the eastern coast in Gangwon Province on Saturday, but the amount of precipitation and the precipitation range may change depending on how much the high pressure over the northern part of the East Sea expands.
From Thursday to Oct. 1, the Chuseok holiday, the sky will be clear in most of the country, but the weather forecast might change depending on the speed of cold air moving southward from the North and the speed of high pressure in the north of the Korean Peninsula.
