Australian wife of Korean War veteran to be buried beside husband

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
5
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
6
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
-
7
Uzbek man risks life to save Korean woman from blaze
-
8
20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care
-
9
Star chefs collaborate for 'Taste of Seoul 2023'
-
10
South Korea frees Iran funds
Australian wife of Korean War veteran to be buried beside husbandBy Choi Si-young
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 16:16
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Wednesday that it will bury the Australian wife of an Australian Korean War veteran next to her husband at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan.
The burial ceremony, which the Australian Embassy in Seoul will hold the next day, came four years after Olwyn Green died at 96, leaving behind her wishes that she be reunited with her husband, Lt. Col. Charles Green. The COVID-19 pandemic had prompted the wait.
Green, commanding officer of the 3rd battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, died four months after the war broke out on Oct. 30, 1950, at the age of 31. The conflict ended with an armistice in July 27, 1953. He was posthumously awarded a US Silver Star in 1951. Australia fought for the US-led UN forces, which helped South Korea push back against North Korea’s attack.
Green, the Australian Imperial Force’s youngest battalion commander in World War II, was earlier given a Distinguished Service Order by Britain in 1947 for his role.
His wife, Olwyn, also was recognized for her efforts to raise awareness of both wars in 1993, when she published a memoir about her husband, put together by her correspondence with her husband and interviews with other veterans.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
-
US energy firm to appeal court decision in favor of KEPCO, KHNP over nuclear reactor exports
-
Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance