[Herald Design Forum 2023] Fashion designer, architect Francesco Scianni talks aboug defining new fashion trends

[Herald Design Forum 2023] Fashion designer, architect Francesco Scianni talks aboug defining new fashion trendsBy Park Ga-young
Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 18:05
At this moment in history, a period of constant change, where "social" plays a key role and where news and information quickly become outdated, understanding and anticipating the public's taste is a complicated task.
Speaking at the Herald Design Forum on Tuesday at the Shilla Seoul, Francesco Scianni, a member of Project Group SRL, a group that specializes in style consultancy and trends research, and the owner of the brand Lebelleforme and Fashion & Design Lab, said a new trend is brought to life by “cool hunters” who develop ideas from a theme to materials and from materials to design. For instance, next year’s trends will evolve around “imagining the unimaginable” and “soil,” Scianni said, in explaining how concepts are turned into fashion designs.
"Having said that, we now have to put more emphasis on recycling of materials. The lifespan of the Earth will only get shorter if we keep throwing out," he noted.
Scianni is also the founder of Sapere Mediterraneo, a nonprofit cultural association dedicated to fostering the development of Mediterranean countries.
