    Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief

    Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks

    Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran

    [Korean Studies Beyond Korea] Early Korean history remains virtually unknown abroad

    SK, Netflix settle yearslong legal battle over net usage fees, vow to work together

    Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use

    Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance

    Railroad strike over, but second strike may follow

    Gaya Tumuli named UNESCO World Heritage

    Opposition leader taken to hospital on 19th day of hunger strike

피터빈트

[Herald Design Forum 2023] Fashion designer, architect Francesco Scianni talks aboug defining new fashion trends

By Park Ga-young

Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 18:05

    • Link copied

Italian designer and professor Francesco Scianni talks during the Herald Design Forum 2023 on Tuesday at the Shilla Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Italian designer and professor Francesco Scianni talks during the Herald Design Forum 2023 on Tuesday at the Shilla Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

At this moment in history, a period of constant change, where "social" plays a key role and where news and information quickly become outdated, understanding and anticipating the public's taste is a complicated task.

Speaking at the Herald Design Forum on Tuesday at the Shilla Seoul, Francesco Scianni, a member of Project Group SRL, a group that specializes in style consultancy and trends research, and the owner of the brand Lebelleforme and Fashion & Design Lab, said a new trend is brought to life by “cool hunters” who develop ideas from a theme to materials and from materials to design. For instance, next year’s trends will evolve around “imagining the unimaginable” and “soil,” Scianni said, in explaining how concepts are turned into fashion designs.

"Having said that, we now have to put more emphasis on recycling of materials. The lifespan of the Earth will only get shorter if we keep throwing out," he noted.

Scianni is also the founder of Sapere Mediterraneo, a nonprofit cultural association dedicated to fostering the development of Mediterranean countries.

