[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids gear up for return: report

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids are set to make a comeback in November, according to a local media report on Tuesday. Label JYP Entertainment acknowledged that the band is preparing an album but added that the date is yet to be determined. Its last album was third studio album “Five-Star," which was rolled out in June and notched the top spot on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the main albums chart for 13 weeks in a row. The LP rewrote the K-pop sales record for its first week, selling over 4.61 million copies. The band earned the “Best K-pop” award at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last week with main track “S-Class.” In the meantime, the eight members returned from the US last week and will hold concerts in Seoul Oct. 21-22 before wrapping up their Japan tour at Tokyo Dome the following week. Blackpink’s Lisa tops 900m views with ‘Money’ dance video

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink amassed 900 million viewings on YouTube with the performance video for solo single “Money,” said label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. It was unveiled in September 2021 and is the group’s ninth video to reach the milestone. “Money” is the B-side track from her first solo single album, “Lalisa.” The hip-hop tune entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90 and stayed for another week -- a first for a K-pop female solo artist. It maintained a spot on UK’s Official singles top 100 for eight straight weeks, a record for a K-pop female solo act, peaking at No. 46, and topped the iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions as well. Meanwhile, the quartet wrapped up its world tour with a final concert in Seoul over the weekend. The members, though, kept mum on whether they will renew their contract with the management firm. Rookie band Boynextdoor enters Billboard 200

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Boynextdoor made Billboard 200 at No. 162 with its first EP, according to the publication’s preview article from Monday in the US. Lead single “But Sometimes” ranked No. 5 on its hot trending songs chart. EP “Why …” sold over 449,000 copies in the first week, four times that of its debut single “Who!,” while the title track came in first place, a first for the six-piece act, last week at a television music chart show and another on the following day. The music video for “But Sometimes” garnered 10 million views on YouTube in three days. In Japan, the mini album was No. 3 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking dated Sept. 18 after topping its daily album ranking on the day it was released. On Oct. 7, the band will perform at Superpop Japan 2023 in Yokohama. Billlie to return with 5 members next month

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)