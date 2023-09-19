[Herald Design Forum 2023] Italian architect, designer Cristina Celestino discusses importance of relationships in design

Most Popular
-
1
Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ailing opposition chief
-
2
Yoon seeks global backing against NK after Kim-Putin talks
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
Lee Jae-myung and the politics of fasting
-
5
[Korean Studies Beyond Korea] Early Korean history remains virtually unknown abroad
-
6
BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday
-
7
SK, Netflix settle yearslong legal battle over net usage fees, vow to work together
-
8
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
9
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
10
Railroad strike over, but second strike may follow
[Herald Design Forum 2023] Italian architect, designer Cristina Celestino discusses importance of relationships in designBy Park Ga-young
Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 15:47
Italian architect and designer Cristina Celestino, delivering a presentation titled “Intertwining Beauty and Sustainability: From Color to Materiality” at the Herald Design Forum 2023 at the Shilla Seoul on Tuesday, discussed how the design and planning of spaces stem from the relationships established in the design process.
These relationships involve engagement with local history and culture, and a collaborative partnership with skilled local artisans, she told the audience.
Celestino, the founder of the brand Attico Design, said she always takes the broader context of intellectual, cultural and material coexistence into consideration, adding that she tries to incorporate landscape into her interior designs.
When working for a hotel in a coastal city in Italy, she collaborated with an artisan specialized in a tile called Thalassa, which she used in her designs.
"Wherever I work and whoever I work with, I research the local history in depth and work with skilled artisans, because regional character is a very important factor," she said.
"I learned a lot by working with established brands and local artisans ... I put my utmost (into creating) even small items," she said, sharing her philosophy.
A graduate of the IUAV School of Architecture in Venice, Celestino, 43, created Attico Design and established her studio in Milan in 2013.
Works by Celestino and her studio range from residential, hospitality and commercial projects to creative direction and product design.
Cristina has been featured in prominent publications, including in the AD 100 best designers list, Domus, Elle Decor, Wallpaper, AD, Ideat and Vogue. In 2016, she was conferred the special jury prize at Salone del Mobile, and in 2022, she was given the best designer of the year award by Maison & Objet.
ParaphraseBasicCloseSynonymsFornaceNo synonyms available for this wordAI-generated alternativesAll resultsAll resultsSimpleParaphrasedFormalMattia Balsamini made a terracotta wall covering called "Scenografica" for Fornace Brioni.Terracotta cladding for Fornace Brioni (Mattia Balsamini) is called "Scenografica."Terracotta cladding for Fornace Brioni (Mattia Balsamini) was terracotta.Show all
More from Headlines
-
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
-
South Korea frees Iran funds