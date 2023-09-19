Sunmi to release new album next month

K-pop diva Sunmi is returning with a new album next month.

She recently finished shooting the music video for her upcoming album, according to Abyss Company on Tuesday.

This comeback comes a year and four months after the singer released her digital single “Heart Burn” in June of last year.

All of Sunmi’s previous releases -- such as “Gashina,” “Heroine,” “Noir,” “LALALAY,” “Pporappippam,” and “Tail” -- have been hits.

Details about the upcoming album have not yet been released.