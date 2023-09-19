Sunmi to release new album next month

Most Popular
Sunmi to release new album next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 19, 2023 - 15:21
K-pop diva Sunmi is returning with a new album next month.
She recently finished shooting the music video for her upcoming album, according to Abyss Company on Tuesday.
This comeback comes a year and four months after the singer released her digital single “Heart Burn” in June of last year.
All of Sunmi’s previous releases -- such as “Gashina,” “Heroine,” “Noir,” “LALALAY,” “Pporappippam,” and “Tail” -- have been hits.
Details about the upcoming album have not yet been released.
