[Today’s K-pop] BTS' V hits Billboard 200 at No. 2 with 1st solo album

V of BTS debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 2 with his first solo album “Layover,” according to a preview of the chart published on Sunday in the US. It is the highest spot for a K-pop solo musician and ties with the records his bandmates Jimin and Suga set with their solo albums “Fate” in March and “D-Day” in April, respectively. V's EP “Layover” sold over 2.1 million copies in the first week, breaking the record for a solo artist in K-pop history. Main track “Slow Dancing” hit UK's Official singles top 100 chart at No. 24 last week while pre-releases “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” are staying on Billboard's Global Excl. the US for four weeks in a row. The six-track mini album topped the iTunes top albums chart in 65 regions as did the lead single on its top songs chart in 75. Red Velvet to return with LP in November: report

Red Velvet will bring out its third studio album in November, according to a local media report on Monday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The LP comes about a year since its EP “The ReVe Festival 2022: Birthday” and approximately six years since the previous LP “Perfect Velvet.” The EP topped the iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions and became the group's first million-selling album. The quintet celebrated the ninth anniversary of its debut last month, but fans have been worrying as the members except Seulgi have yet to renew their contracts with the management firm. Meanwhile, they held their fourth standalone concert in Seoul in April before touring Asia and Europe. For their first European tour, the performers went live in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and London. Itzy's Lia to suspend activities for anxiety issues

Lia of Itzy will take some time off due to health reasons, said label JYP Entertainment on Monday. She has been suffering from extreme anxieties and strain and has been absent from a few group activities since early this month. After the official announcement, the main vocalist uploaded a hand-written letter addressing her fans and worried that her fans were to be surprised to hear the news. Over the past six years, she could make it to where she is now fully grateful to her bandmates and fans, she wrote. “It was such precious moments, but I've found out that I've been missing out on myself… I thought now I needed to take some time and love and fill myself up first,” said Lia promising that she will return healthy. SF9's Rowoon quits to focus on acting

